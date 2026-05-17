Biosimilars could surpass generics in US mkt by early 2030s: Dr Reddy's CEO

We are confident in our ability to manage the rampup and supply the market as demand grows.
What is your strategy for North America post-lenalidomide (an oral immunomodulatory drug used to treat cancer)?
The United States (US) business is evolving beyond traditional generics into a diversified portfolio driven by biosimilars, consumer health and, eventually, innovative medicines. Generics will remain important for scale and global rollouts in products, with double-digit growth due to a relatively low base and a large number of launches. The bigger opportunity lies in biosimilars, particularly medical-benefit products, where pricing pressure is lower and payer dynamics drive market share. We expect biosimilars to become a significant growth engine and potentially surpass generics by the early 2030s. Consumer health is also growing in double digits from a smaller base, while innovative medicines represent a long-term opportunity. Over time, the US and India will remain the company’s core markets, but the composition of the US business will shift towards these newer growth segments.