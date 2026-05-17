Biosimilars could surpass generics in US mkt by early 2030s: Dr Reddy's CEO

Dr Reddy’s Lab is positioning itself for the next phase of growth through its global semaglutide strategy, expansion plans in biosimilars and peptides, and the road map for its North American business beyond traditional generics, says Erez Israeli , chief executive officer, in an exclusive video interaction with Anjali Singh and Sanket Koul. Edited excerpts:

With markets all over the world seeing multiple semaglutide variants, what differentiates Dr Reddy’s play in this category and how significant is the opportunity?

Our competitive edge in products such as semaglutide comes from four key strengths: Being among the first to launch in multiple markets, achieving scale early, building strong scientific capabilities, and leveraging our global market-access network. Our presence in more than 80 markets allows us to engage with physicians, patients and retailers ahead of competitors while our scale and backward integration help us stay cost-competitive as pricing pressure increases over time. We also see continuous innovation in formulations, devices and oral versions as critical differentiators. In addition, our international footprint, expertise in the local market, and access to capital position us strongly in what will be a highly capital-intensive market.

Given the scale you are targeting, do you foresee challenges on supply chains, manufacturing capacity, assembly or cold-chain infrastructure?

We are still operating at a market scale of a few million units, largely constrained by industrywide capacity bottlenecks. But we expect those limitations to ease by late 2026. Over the next two to three years, as manufacturing capacity ramps up and more markets open, the opportunity for semaglutide could expand into a multibillion-dollar market. As the volumes increase, pricing is expected to moderate, making scale and cost efficiency increasingly critical.

The United States (US) business is evolving beyond traditional generics into a diversified portfolio driven by biosimilars, consumer health and, eventually, innovative medicines. Generics will remain important for scale and global rollouts in products, with double-digit growth due to a relatively low base and a large number of launches. The bigger opportunity lies in biosimilars, particularly medical-benefit products, where pricing pressure is lower and payer dynamics drive market share. We expect biosimilars to become a significant growth engine and potentially surpass generics by the early 2030s. Consumer health is also growing in double digits from a smaller base, while innovative medicines represent a long-term opportunity. Over time, the US and India will remain the company’s core markets, but the composition of the US business will shift towards these newer growth segments.

We are confident in our ability to manage the rampup and supply the market as demand grows.

In the US, apart from semaglutide, are there specific therapeutic areas in which you are looking to build leadership positions?

Globally, oncology is the therapeutic area that interests us the most. It remains one of the biggest unmet medical challenges, and much of the innovation we are bringing to markets such as India is centred around oncology. Over time, we expect oncology to become our largest focus area both in India and globally.

What is the potential market size for semaglutide in Canada and what market share is Dr Reddy’s expecting as an early entrant?