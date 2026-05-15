BoB's floating provision of ₹1,500 cr 'a balance sheet-boosting measure'

The bank has been doing well in the RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) segment for quite a few years now.

The bank’s advances grew 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, outperforming the industry average. What is your guidance for credit growth in FY27, given the West Asia crisis?

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit in Q4FY26 of ₹5,616 crore, while net profit for FY26 crossed ₹20,000 crore. Debadatta Chand , managing director & chief executive officer, told Anjali Kumari, during a telephonic interview, that the state-owned bank expects to maintain FY27 credit growth at the FY26 level. Edited excerpts:

What does your corporate loan pipeline look like amid concerns over sluggish private sector capex growth?

Subject to geopolitical factors not putting huge pressure, we will be in a position to achieve this.

In terms of guidance also, the RAM segment will continue to do well, going forward. Corporate credit growth, which was slightly subdued in Q1 and Q2, has now improved to 11.3 per cent.

Agriculture has also picked up strongly with 20 per cent growth this year. MSME growth is around 15.3 per cent and we want to scale it up further.

Our retail growth has been almost 20 per cent for many years.

We have around ₹50,000 crore of pipeline, consisting of ₹25,000 crore which is sanctioned and under processing.

How do you see the trajectory of your net interest margin (NIM) evolving in FY27?

NIM has not fallen sequentially. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), it has improved from 2.79 per cent to 2.89 per cent. On a Y-o-Y basis, it has come down and that is in line with the banking system, where all banks have seen pressure on NIMs.