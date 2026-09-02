BP names interim chairman Ian Tyler as chair with immediate effect

Global energy giant BP Plc has appointed Ian Tyler as chair of the company following an extensive search that considered both internal and external candidates, according to a statement. Tyler, who joined BP’s board as a non-executive director in April 2025, will take over the role with immediate effect. He has served as interim chairman since May 26, 2026.

He is currently chairman of Grafton Group Plc and senior independent director of Anglo American Plc. He has previously served as chairman of Cairn Energy Plc and as a non-executive director of BAE Systems Plc.

“I will lead the board’s evolution, ensuring we have the depth, experience and capabilities needed to support the company's strategic priorities and long-term value creation. I am committed to establishing regular and transparent engagement with our shareholders, while continuing to support the wider leadership team as they deliver the performance and value our shareholders rightfully expect," said Tyler.