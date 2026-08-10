BP India plans $3-4 bn upstream bets by 2030: Chairman Kartikeya Dube

The Samudra Manthan scheme is a transformative step with the government supporting 2D and 3D seismic data collection. Exploration is being supported including stratigraphic wells, which gives a sense whether a reservoir has potential. It also entails comm- on offshore infrastructure and equipment manufacturing, and services needed for offshore exploration. These foundational initiatives are backed by a $9 billion invest- ment. The Centre had earlier amended the Oilfields (Regula- tion and Development) Act, simplified procedures and introduced revenue sharing contracts, indicating that exploration is now a strategic priority. We are already present in India’s exploration and production (E&P) sector. The scheme enhances opportun- ities for us to step up particip­ation in India. BP is interested in participating for bidd under Open Acreage Licensing Programme Round X (OALP-X) along with partners for both shallow and deepwater blocks.