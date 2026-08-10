Buzzing :

Bharat Forge Q1 ResultsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Companies / People / BP India plans $3-4 bn upstream bets by 2030: Chairman Kartikeya Dube

BP India plans $3-4 bn upstream bets by 2030: Chairman Kartikeya Dube

Among global oil and gas majors, BP has one of the strongest upstream presences in India, with its portfolio spanning exploration, deepwater development and production

BP India Chairman Kartikeya Dube
premium
BP India Chairman Kartikeya Dube
Shubhangi Mathur
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Global energy major BP plans to significantly expand its presence in India’s upstream oil and gas sector, amid the government’s ₹84,084 crore Samudra Manthan initiative to accelerate both deepwater and shallow exploration, BP India Chairman Kartikeya Dube tells Shubhangi Mathur during an interview in New Delhi. Of the $3-4 billion, BP plans to invest in India by 2030, he says, around two-thirds will target upstream activities, including exploration bidding and expanded exploration. BP already has a strong upstream presence through its 33.33 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ KG-D6 block and growing cooperation with state-run ONGC on Mumbai High technical services and offshore exploration, including stratigraphic wells. Edited excerpts:
 
How will the Samudra Manthan scheme support India’s exploration and production sector?
 
The Samudra Manthan scheme is a transformative step with the government supporting 2D and 3D seismic data collection. Exploration is being supported including stratigraphic wells, which gives a sense whether a reservoir has potential. It also entails comm- on offshore infrastructure and equipment manufacturing, and services needed for offshore exploration. These foundational initiatives are backed by a $9 billion invest- ment. The Centre had earlier amended the Oilfields (Regula- tion and Development) Act, simplified procedures and introduced revenue sharing contracts, indicating that exploration is now a strategic priority. We are already present in India’s exploration and production (E&P) sector. The scheme enhances opportun- ities for us to step up particip­ation in India. BP is interested in participating for bidd under Open Acreage Licensing Programme Round X (OALP-X) along with partners for both shallow and deepwater blocks.
 
What more can be done to encourage foreign players to invest in India?
 
The recent simplification of processes and approvals is a positive, but implementation of these reforms will be the real proof. Further, since oil and gas is outside the GST regime, the input cost of an E&P company goes up, increasing the cost of exploration. This is particularly significant, given the high geological risk involved in explora- tion, since commercial success is typically achieved in only a fraction of the wells drilled. India is competing with other countries, many of which have bigger basins and similar fiscal incentives, for global capital. Samudra Manthan helps in making India competitive.
 
Where do you plan to direct a bulk of your investment?
 
Upstream and mobility are likely to witness the maximum investment. We plan to invest $3-4 billion in India by 2030 across upstream and downstr- eam businesses, with about two-thirds of the investment earmarked for upstream proj­ects and the remainder for do­wnstream activities. In mobi­lity, we have fuel retail outlets, active technology fuel, which gives about 4 per cent more mileage while reducing engine wear, doorstep delivery of diesel to industrial custo­mers and EV charging infrastructure.
 
How will BP’s decision to focus on hydrocarbons translate into gains for India?
 
BP’s focus is on three things: oil and gas, efficient downstream and capital discipline. We are aligned with BP policy as we are doing exactly that.
 
How do you view India’s energy management amid the West Asia crisis?
 
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a big disruption and India has navigated it well by diversifying sources. India had ramped up liquefied natural gas (LNG) procurement as the government pushed for piped natural gas (PNG). Procurement of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was a challenge, but domestic refiners ramped up production. The lesson would be to ensure rapid progress for building strategic storage and boost domestic production.
 
What is your outlook on crude oil prices?
 
Several countries were utilising their inventory and, now, they are expected to come to the market. As crude prices hit the lower end of the band, all the countries will start buying to fill up their reserves. You'll see a slightly higher level of prices this year, which may continue until next year. I expect prices between $75 and $80 per barrel this year.
 
Is India’s LNG market attractive for BP?
 
India’s LNG market is attractive for all foreign players owing to its structurally long demand. We have a few long-term LNG contracts with some power plants. We will be bringing more LNG to India. Indian companies procure crude oil through spot and tender system, but there is definitely scope for optimisation through trading and structured procurement. BP will enhance participation in that respect.
 
Have you reported E20 related contamination issues?
 
We don't have contamination risk. We have not received such feedback. Our fuel is of top quality and we have fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) tanks as well as piping that conforms with global standards.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

L&T's next defence bet: ₹5,000 crore in electronics over five years

Premium

Coding agents won't replace software engineers: Datadog Cofounder

Premium

'India began drug discovery before China, but China has moved years ahead'

Demand strong despite macro challenges, says Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube

Vodafone Idea now has greater financial clarity, says Chairman Birla

Topics :BPoil and gas explorationOil industry

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

Next Story