Brigade Group's ₹20K crore capex bet: Build now, earn annuity later

For a Reit, we want to reach a certain portfolio size. As we enter this capex cycle and build up the portfolio, we will be in a better position.

We are also looking at the best structure for our assets to prepare them for a potential Reit, but we will evaluate this based on market conditions at the time. Right now, our operating portfolio is not large enough for a Reit unless we combine it with someone else, and we are not looking at that at the moment.