Leading bakery foods company Britannia Industries on Friday said its Chief Marketing Officer, Puneet Das, has resigned to pursue an opportunity outside the organisation, according to a regulatory filing.

Das, who joined Britannia in February 2026, will be relieved from the company's services with effect from the close of business on December 9, 2026, according to a regulatory filing.

"Puneet Das, Chief Marketing Officer, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside Britannia and has resigned from the services of the Company," said Britannia.

Das was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Britannia Industries effective February 16, 2026. His exit comes less than 10 months after taking charge of the marketing function at the biscuit and bakery major.