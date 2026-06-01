Broader impact of West Asia crisis limited: Allcargo CEO Ketan Kulkarni

Your revenue grew 5 per cent in FY26 while profit growth stood at 2 per cent. How confident are you about the financial numbers for FY27?

FY26 was primarily about strengthening the foundation of the business. The investments we made in processes, service quality and technology are now beginning to translate into stronger business momentum, which is visible in the April and May trends. Our approach has never been about pursuing growth at any cost. We remain focused on profitable growth — profitable customers, profitable geographies and profitable verticals. As a result, FY27 growth will be driven not just by top line expansion, but equally by improvements in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins and overall profitability.