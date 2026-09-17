BSH Home Appliances sees India among its top five growth markets globally
BSH Home Appliances India targets rapid growth through wider distribution, new product categories and increased local manufacturingSharleen Dsouza
BSH Home Appliances India targets rapid growth through wider distribution, new product categories and increased local manufacturingSharleen Dsouza
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:10 AM IST