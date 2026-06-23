Will Kunal Shah be able to deliver on Meta's goal to monetise WhatsApp?

A top executive at a startup firm pointed out that Shah was never particularly hierarchical and always had a way of cutting through layers to connect directly with people.
“That entrepreneurial instinct and willingness to think differently are likely to be strengths in a role like this,” he said.
Whether it was his first entrepreneurial venture, Freecharge, a digital bill-payment and recharge platform, or CRED, a fintech firm focused on credit-card payments, a free spirit prevailed, his friends and colleagues said.
As an angel investor, Shah has a portfolio of about 298 companies, focusing primarily on sectors such as consumer technology, fintech, software-as-a-service (SaaS), climate technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and edtech, according to data platform Tracxn. His most notable investments include companies such as Razorpay, Shiprocket, Rapido, BigBasket, Spinny, Unacademy, Helium, Arrowhead, Supertails, Zetwerk, Curefoods and Ultrahuman.