Canara HSBC Life guides for 22-23% VNB margin in FY27: Anuj Mathur

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is accelerating its diversification beyond bancassurance (banca) by expanding its agency and alternative distribution channels, while leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across underwriting, customer engagement, and sales to improve productivity and profitability. Anuj Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said the insurer plans to scale its agency network to 5,000 distributors over the next six to nine months and expects alternative channels to contribute 15 per cent of business over the next two to three years. In a virtual interaction with Aathira Varier, he also spoke about the company’s growth outlook, product mix, and AI strategy. Edited excerpts: