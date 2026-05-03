Canara HSBC Life Insurance to expand tieups, says MD & CEO Anuj Mathur

Canara HSBC Life Insurance reported 20 per cent growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE) in 2025–26 (FY26), driven largely by the success of its bancassurance partnerships, particularly with Canara Bank and HSBC, said Anuj Mathur , managing director and chief executive officer. In a virtual interview with Aathira Varier, he said that while market volatility slightly impacted unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip) demand, the insurer maintains a balanced product mix between Ulips and traditional plans, and plans to diversify its distribution channels. Edited excerpts:

What are the drivers of 20 per cent APE growth in FY26?

Our bancassurance model has performed well. Within Canara Bank — the fourth-largest public-sector bank — our penetration remains below 2 per cent, despite its customer base of over 100 million. This presents a strong growth opportunity, and our collaboration with the bank has enabled us to steadily capitalise on this potential.

What is your margin guidance for 2026–27 (FY27), given that margins in FY26 rose from 19 per cent to 22.4 per cent?

We remain confident of sustaining this trajectory. Over the past decade, we have consistently outperformed the industry, with APE growth of around 20 per cent compared with industry growth of roughly 10 per cent. We expect to maintain this outperformance going forward.

Beyond Canara Bank, our partnership with HSBC also recorded strong momentum, with growth of 29 per cent, reaffirming that the model works effectively across institutions. On the product front, we increased our focus on protection products, benefiting from goods and services tax (GST) exemptions, which helped optimise margins.

From a macroeconomic standpoint, movements in the yield curve have been favourable, with interest rates trending upwards, which has also aided margins. We are targeting a range of 22–23 per cent for FY27.

We have also been focusing on offering protection riders within our Ulip portfolio. Riders typically carry higher margins, contributing positively to overall VNB expansion.

The improvement in value of new business (VNB) margins has largely been driven by a higher share of protection business, which has increased to around 7 per cent from about 4 per cent in 2024–25. Our credit life business within Canara Bank has grown by nearly 40 per cent, further supporting margins.

How have you mitigated the impact of input tax credit removal on the balance sheet?

We undertook a comprehensive review of our operating expenses to mitigate the impact. On renewal commissions as well, we worked closely with distributors, which provided some relief. Overall, these factors have partly offset the adverse effects.

The GST-related impact on VNB was around 1.9 per cent. In terms of operating expenses, the impact in FY26 was upwards of ₹100 crore, although this reflects only a half-year effect. Consequently, the full-year impact in FY27 is expected to be higher.