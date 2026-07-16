Centre open to buying stake in semiconductor design startups: ISM CEO

Yes, there will be. But the norms that we will set out on the ownership that an Indian company or an OCI will need to have will have to be maintained. So, for an OCI to participate, they need to have more than 50 per cent stake in the company. Similarly, if Indian companies are tying up with foreign companies, where they feel there will be an advantage in terms of direct intellectual property of the chip design process or otherwise, they can join hands.
The second phase has also cut down incentives for setting up silicon chip fabrication units or display units, and even packaging units. Why is that?