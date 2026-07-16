Centre open to buying stake in semiconductor design startups: ISM CEO

One of the first learnings from ISM 1.0 that will be implemented in the second phase is the inclusion of the needs of all the ministries across the government. Several ministries had given their requirements for indigenously designed chips for both strategic and commercial applications. We have discussed that with all stakeholders and have come to the conclusion that while it is difficult to replace all old products that are working in these ministries, going ahead we can have newer building blocks in the form of semiconductor chips.