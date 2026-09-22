Chandra's reappointment and Tata Sons listing are not connected: Singhvi

An elaborate procedure has been laid out in the articles. Under Article 118, the selection committee for the chairman must comprise five persons: Three nominated jointly by the two trusts [Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, or SDTT, and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, or SRTT]; one board member of Tata Sons; and an independent member selected by the Tata Sons board. If one trust has been stopped from convening a meeting, as has mysteriously, inexplicably and suddenly been done in the case of SRTT by the Charity Commissioner [of Maharashtra], then the Trusts cannot decide jointly. So there is a multi-pronged conspiratorial move. At one end, one trust is paralysed. At the other, Article 121 is egregiously and blatantly violated. At a third level, the whole of Article 118 is ignored and a chairman is appointed without any selection committee being constituted.