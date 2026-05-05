CII President Rajiv Memani flags need for govt support in critical sectors

A day after the results of five Assembly elections were announced, Rajiv Memani, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry and regional managing partner of EY Africa-India region, speaks with Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi on the challenges and opportunities facing India Inc. Edited excerpts:

At the retail level, some of the cost pressures have been managed. But for corporates — especially those importing gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products — cost pressures remain, and expenses have risen.

The currency has also weakened, pushing costs higher. Industry will have to pass on some of these increases, as they have been significant. So far, there is no visible impact on demand, but we will have to see how numbers for April, May, and June pan out. Until the situation is resolved, and possibly for a few months after, there could be a short-term impact on demand.