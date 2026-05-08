Claire has what it takes to lead Biocon forward: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

She is my chosen successor because she has very strong leadership capabilities — she's a risk taker, very well networked, highly respected and has proved herself a successful entrepreneur. As we move forward, it’s not just about biosimilars and generics. It’s also going to be about novel biologics, novel formulations, molecules, devices and drug delivery. This is high-end innovation, and Claire understands that segment very well. What she can do to take Biocon to the next level is much greater than what I would want to do at this stage. I will remain involved for the next five years, but beyond that, Claire can do an excellent job.