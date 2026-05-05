Who is Claire Mazumdar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's chosen successor for Biocon?

Biocon founder and Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has charted a formal succession plan for her company and chosen her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her successor.

“I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands," Mazumdar-Shaw said in an interview with Fortune India. “I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company.”

Claire is not expected to take over the reins from Mazumdar-Shaw immediately, as the Biocon founder clarified in a tweet on Tuesday. “Not planning to hang up my boots for a while! Claire will gradually transition into my role in time,” she said.

Mazumdar-Shaw said that Claire will be supported by other family members in her role within the broader leadership ecosystem, including her brother Eric Mazumdar and husband Thomas Roberts. While Claire’s brother Eric is a professor at the California Institute of Technology and an AI expert, her husband Thomas is a renowned oncologist with Massachusetts General Hospital in the US. Who is Claire Mazumdar? Claire, 37, is the founding Chief Executive Officer of Bicara Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biotechnology firm developing anti-cancer drugs. Based out of Boston, Massachusetts, Claire holds a degree in Biological Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford School of Medicine.