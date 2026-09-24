Confident of managing Chinese competition: Tata Hitachi MD Sandeep Singh

Singh said Tata Hitachi’s dealer network was an important defence against Chinese manufacturers. Around 90 per cent of the company’s sales are made through dealers, with about 230 outlets supporting customers. He said relationships with dealers and customers take years to develop and cannot be replicated simply by offering a cheaper machine. “Since the market is growing, we are able to survive, and we are also growing... We are very confident that we will be able to manage them (Chinese competitors) because the dealership network is not built overnight. Relationships are not built overnight,” he noted.