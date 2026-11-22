He has strong investor support. InfoEdge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who backed Goyal on Zomato, said: “We backed Deepinder in 2010. This time with Temple we are backing the same founder, at his best, doing what he always wanted to do. If this works it would be one of the most significant hardware companies in the world. His vision of a biologically aware, room-deaf AI (meaning the device does not have any microphone, camera or screen) is a compelling one. Of course, ideas alone are not worth much — execution is everything, and there’s a long way to go.”