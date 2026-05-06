Despite West Asia crisis, credit growth in FY27 could touch 14%: Chandra

No, not at all. If you see our numbers last year, the guidance we gave was for 11 to 12 per cent credit growth, whereas we have touched 12.7 per cent credit growth. That’s the reason why we have given a revised guidance. The new guidance this year is 12 to 13 per cent (for FY27) after factoring in the West Asia crisis. I can tell you with confidence that we will be touching more than 13 to 14 per cent credit growth (in FY27). Because every quarter in (FY26) our MSME growth was more than 20 per cent. In retail and core retail, we have grown more than 18.2 per cent. Even in the corporate loan book, where many people say that corporate credit is not picking up, we have grown by 11.6 per cent. In fact, in April, the first month of FY27, more than ₹25,000 crore has already been sanctioned. So, I think a lot of activities are happening in the bank, and we see a wonderful opportunity in credit, and things are happening in almost all the sectors.