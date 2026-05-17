Don't think India wants to move toward stringent capital controls: Kotecha

The Reserve Bank of India is doing the right thing by intervening not purely in the spot market to curb volatility but also through forwards, thus avoiding a dramatic foreign exchange reserve drawdown, says Mitul Kotecha , Head of FX & EM Macro Strategy Asia, Barclays, in a virtual interaction with Anjali Kumari and Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

Rupee has been depreciating for more than a year now and there are no signs of it stabilising. What is the reason?

The BoP situation has been deteriorating since 2025 due to a number of factors. Firstly, India’s oil import bill has increased, especially since the war. Oil prices are higher and, while India can still buy Russian oil, the discounts previously offered are not going to be available in the same way. Plus, oil prices themselves are substantially higher, which adds to the import bill.

From a trade perspective, things have worsened, and the capital account is also under pressure. Equity outflows this year have been substantial, around $23.2 billion so far. Unfortunately, inflows on the debt side, particularly through FAR bonds, have not been enough to compensate for the equity outflows.

We have also been watching news about the potential tax reduction, which could be interesting. But the key issue is whether foreigners can regain their appetite for Indian equities, and that still remains a question mark.