Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced a leadership and ownership restructuring at its biotechnology subsidiary, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, acquiring the remaining 12.05 per cent minority stake to make it a wholly owned subsidiary and appointing Samit Mehta to lead the company as it sharpens its focus on biologics and biosimilars.
 
The announcement comes days after Gennova entered into a Business Transfer Agreement to transfer its mRNA business to Immunoscript Life Science, a company promoted by Gennova founder-scientist Dr Sanjay Singh, as part of a strategic reorganisation of the biotech business. The proposed transaction, announced on July 10, is expected to close after customary approvals.