Escorts Kubota appoints Manish Sharma to lead its Agri Business operations

Manish Sharma, the former Panasonic India Chairman & CEO, has joined farm- and construction-equipment major Escorts Kubota, according to a regulatory filing.

Sharma, a veteran consumer durables and manufacturing executive, has joined as President of Escorts Kubota's Agri Business, the company's largest business segment.

He will be responsible for the Tractor Business Division, Agri Solutions Business Division and Service and Spare Parts Business Division in domestic and international markets, Escorts Kubota said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

This move marks a new chapter for Sharma, who has over three decades of experience in the appliances and consumer electronics industry, including a 17-year long leadership role at Panasonic India.

His appointment comes at a time when Escorts Kubota is sharpening its focus on technology-led farm mechanisation, exports and premiumisation of its tractor portfolio amid increasing competition in the agricultural machinery sector. Founded by the Nanda family, Faridabad, Haryana-based engineering conglomerate Escorts Kubota manufactures agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and industrial products. Kubota Corporation, the Japan-based agricultural and construction equipment major owns a majority 53.5 per cent stake following a series of investments. Kubota is now the promoter and controlling shareholder of Escorts Kubota, while Nikhil Nanda remains Chairman and Managing Director. Sharma's experience in product development, manufacturing, handling supply chains, brand building and business transformation is expected to help the company accelerate growth initiatives in both domestic and overseas markets.