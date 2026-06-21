EV share in total sales may hit 30% soon: BMW India CEO Hardeep Singh Brar

It is likely to kick in at the beginning of 2028. In the first lap, import duties on European cars will be slashed to 40 per cent (from as high as 110 per cent). Then they will be lowered eventually to 10 per cent.

Most of our cars are being produced at a 15 per cent duty. For the EU FTA to reach 10 per cent, it will take another four years once the deal is in place. Hence, by 2031 or 2032, it will become 10 per cent. That is when I think it will be beneficial. Again, on top of that, there are quotas. It is not that you are going to get as many cars as you want. Once we get clarity on the number of cars that we are going to get under that quota, we will decide our strategy and product portfolio.