FDI will gather pace in H2CY26, says Citi India CEO K Balasubramanian

My estimate is $50 billion to $55 billion from FCNR(B) deposits, around $10 billion to $12 billion from overseas foreign currency borrowings, and another $10 billion to $12 billion from ECBs by public sector entities. Overall, I believe these three measures together could bring in more than $75 billion.

The supply chain was certainly disrupted. Transit times increased, transportation costs went up, and raw material prices also rose because of supply constraints. These three factors affected both the availability of products and the cost of procuring them. The positive aspect is that most of this now appears to be behind us. Assuming there are no fresh tensions and the truce between the two sides holds, I would expect supply chains to normalise over the next four to six months. Once that happens, supply conditions should return to pre-war levels and pricing should also gradually normalise. Of course, if the truce does not hold, then the situation becomes difficult to predict.