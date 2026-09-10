Follow regulations, do not mislead customers: FSSAI CEO to food companies

Of the around 7.6 million licences and registrations, only about 5,000 are with us, while 99 per cent are with the states. Fortunately, we have been reviewing the situation with the states quite frequently, and they have responded very well.
There have also been high-level Zonal Council meetings in which chief ministers and chief secretaries have participated, and food safety enforcement has been discussed.
Has the frequency of such action (raids and notices) increased recently, or is it simply getting more attention now?
It is getting more attention now. We have been doing this regularly. For example, the recent actions were part of this continuing enforcement. It is more in the news nowadays because the states have also become more active and there is greater public awareness.