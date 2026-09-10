Follow regulations, do not mislead customers: FSSAI CEO to food companies

Suppose a product is high only in sugar or only in fat. We are okay with that as well. Whatever the court orders, we will comply.

Nutraceuticals are already covered under FSSAI guidelines. What we have made clear to e-commerce platforms is that they are responsible for everything they sell on their platforms. They cannot say that they are merely aggregators or platforms and therefore have no responsibility for what is being sold. Whatever food product is being sold on the platform, they are responsible for it. If there is a misleading label, they are responsible and they have to conduct due diligence. Otherwise, we will take action against them.