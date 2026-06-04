Foreign outflows meaningful, but not overwhelming: Citi's Kaustubh Kulkarni

India is not currently positioned at the base of that manufacturing supply chain, so the direct benefits are limited. However, India is beginning to build substantial domestic data-centre infrastructure. Several large projects have been announced, and those investments will generate significant domestic capex opportunities.

A large share of China-plus-one investments over the past two years has gone to Southeast Asian countries. One reason is that many China-plus-one strategies are being implemented by Chinese companies themselves as they seek to diversify their supply chains. Given the geopolitical relationship between India and China in recent years, India was not always the easiest destination for those companies to deploy capital. That equation is improving now, and therefore China-plus-one should be evaluated differently today than it would have been six months or two years ago.