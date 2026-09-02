From Tiago to Byju's: How Indian brands pitched Messi as their global face

According to Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, Messi is No. 3, with annual earnings of $140 million. About $70 million of this comes from off-field earnings, including endorsements and sponsorships. N Chandramouli, chief executive officer (CEO) of TRA Research, said Messi would continue to remain in the news for the next six to eight months, but his brand value would begin to decline after about a year because he would no longer be playing the sport.

Messi was among the first major global, non-cricketing faces for an Indian brand when Tata Motors signed him as the global brand ambassador for its entire passenger vehicle (PV) portfolio. Tata’s core idea was to reposition and globalise its PV brand, particularly among younger consumers. As part of this strategy, the Tata Tiago was the first model to be launched with Messi as its ambassador in April, under the Made of Great campaign. Its first advertisement, featuring the ‘Fantastico’ catchline, was an instant hit at the time. It took Tata Motors’ marketing team at least 16 months to strike the deal, while Messi was also looking for an ideal entry into the Indian market.