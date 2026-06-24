From Westside to Zudio: Noel Tata's remarkable 27-year journey at Trent

Noel Tata will step down as the chairman of Trent in November this year as he turns 70, after having helmed the company since the first few years of its inception. “As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as chairman,” Noel told shareholders on June 23 while addressing Trent’s AGM.

He has been at the helm of the Tata group’s flagship retail company since June 1999, when he first took over as its managing director (MD). He then went on to become the chairman of Trent on March 31, 2014. In 1998, he joined the board of directors of Trent before he was appointed as the MD. The company was started by his mother Simone Tata in 1998 after acquiring a store in Bengaluru — Littlewoods International. This then went on to become the retail chain Westside.