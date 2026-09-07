Home / Companies / People / Gaja Capital's next bet is India's AI stack, from Fractal to Sarvam AI

Gaja Capital's next bet is India's AI stack, from Fractal to Sarvam AI

Chief executive officer and managing director Gopal Jain is backing firms from Fractal Analytics to Sarvam AI, calling artificial intelligence a 'five-layer cake'

Gopal Jain, Chief executive officer and managing director
premium
Gopal Jain, Chief executive officer and managing director, Gaja Capital
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Gopal Jain built Gaja Capital over two decades on traditional bets: school chains, a small finance bank, a staffing firm. Weeks after listing his fund management business, Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, in India's first listed AIF debut, the co-founder, chief executive and managing director is chasing something else entirely: artificial intelligence.
 
Gaja has placed bets at opposite ends of India's AI stack. One is Fractal Analytics, an enterprise AI company that has since gone public itself. The other is Sarvam AI, the Bengaluru language-model startup that recently persuaded Nvidia to invest alongside it.
 
“AI is a five-layer cake,” Jain told Business Standard. “We have invested in two layers of that cake.”
 
Jain has more than 30 years of experience in Indian capital markets and has led or co-led more than 25 private equity investments. He has been investing in Indian equities since the age of 13, starting with Gujarat Ambuja Cement.
 
Gaja is now pivoting deliberately towards AI and deeptech and evaluating intelligent manufacturing, defence tech, and quantum computing. It has quietly placed bets at opposite ends of India's AI stack through Fractal and Sarvam.
 
“AI and deeptech have slowly but surely emerged as a focus. It's been many years in the making. If you see our work over the last 20 years, it doesn't come as a surprise,” said Jain.
 
Mumbai-based Gaja Capital has made two notable bets in AI. It participated, alongside a consortium of about 22 investors, in a $170 million secondary share sale in Fractal Analytics at a then-valuation of $2.44 billion in July 2025. The transaction was a pre-IPO secondary sale in which Apax Partners partially exited.
 
Gaja also invested approximately ₹95 crore in Sarvam AI on August 4, 2026. The investment was part of a $74 million ( ₹700 crore) Series B extension led by Nvidia, which invested about $25 million, with Glade Brook Capital investing about $20 million.
 
Jain said Gaja Capital sees opportunities across different layers of the AI stack. Fractal represents the application layer. Sarvam AI represents the foundational layer. He said Indian companies can compete globally in AI applications by leveraging the country's talent and domain expertise. Separately, he said Sarvam's India-trained models matter for strategic autonomy and Indian-language use cases.
 
AI and deeptech will remain a focus within Gaja's flagship Fund V, alongside national services, consumer and education.
 
“We need to have our own models,” said Jain. “We are a $4 trillion economy. We aspire to become an $8-10 trillion economy. Strategic autonomy is important.”
 
On the next bets related to AI, Jain said the firm is most excited by areas where India's advantages are already proven, particularly intelligent software, applied AI and AI-first services. He pointed to India's deep pool of globally deployable software talent, decades of domain expertise and high-quality digital public infrastructure. These advantages, he said, are compounding rapidly in software and AI services.
 
Jain noted that India is increasingly entering areas once considered beyond its reach, with Sarvam AI serving as an example of emerging foundational AI capability. He said building such technology requires significant effort, but reflects a broader expansion of India's AI ambitions.
 
Regarding elevated AI valuations, Jain said experienced investors should respond with pricing discipline rather than avoid the sector. He said Indian growth-stage valuations have largely normalised from 2021-22 levels, with investors increasingly rewarding profitable growth and strong governance.
 
“The response is discipline, not abstinence,” said Jain.
 
Gaja Capital's earlier portfolio spans financial services, education, consumer and lifestyle, logistics and SaaS, and industrials.
 
Gaja's own recent history offers a parallel story.
 
IPO
 
Gaja Capital recently took a significant step in the evolution of India's private markets industry with the public listing of its fund management business. The ₹550 crore IPO was subscribed 31.33 times, reflecting strong investor interest, and the shares listed at a 15.6 per cent premium to the issue price.
 
The listing was of Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, the fund management company, and not the private equity funds managed by Gaja. The underlying funds continue to operate as private investment vehicles and hold their respective portfolio companies.
 
Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd listed on the NSE and BSE on August 26, 2026, becoming the first listed AIF or alternative-asset manager on Indian exchanges, with a market capitalisation of about $260 million.
 
Gaja recently won Sebi approval for a new fund, Fund V, days after its own listing, with a proposed target corpus of ₹2,500 crore.
 
“For Fund V, there's a real opportunity as a growth-stage investor to participate in India's growing innovation economy,” said Jain.
 
Even as Gaja doubles down at home, the broader climate for dealmaking has turned rockier, with the West Asia conflict squeezing startup funding and rattling global capital flows.
 
Jain said the resilience of the Indian economy has helped sustain investor confidence despite the West Asia conflict. He said the growing pool of domestic institutional capital is reducing the private equity industry's dependence on global flows. He also noted that foreign private equity investment in India has continued despite volatility in public markets, indicating sustained appetite for Indian private markets.
 
“I think the independent self-sufficiency of Indian private equity will be further strengthened during this phase,” said Jain.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Innovative ecosystem will make India attractive: Judith Love & Amitabh Dube

Premium

Regulatory data protection will lift India's appeal: Novartis' Judith Love

CBI books Subhash Chandra for inflating net worth to get ₹1,000-cr in loans

Premium

India's next infra phase needs state, city-level financing: Dasgupta

Premium

'Banks that neglect customer service, succession planning risk mkt cap hit'

Topics :Artificial intelligenceGaja CapitalNvidia

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Next Story