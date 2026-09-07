Gaja Capital's next bet is India's AI stack, from Fractal to Sarvam AI

Gopal Jain built Gaja Capital over two decades on traditional bets: school chains, a small finance bank, a staffing firm. Weeks after listing his fund management business, Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, in India's first listed AIF debut, the co-founder, chief executive and managing director is chasing something else entirely: artificial intelligence.

Gaja has placed bets at opposite ends of India's AI stack. One is Fractal Analytics, an enterprise AI company that has since gone public itself. The other is Sarvam AI, the Bengaluru language-model startup that recently persuaded Nvidia to invest alongside it.

“AI is a five-layer cake,” Jain told Business Standard. “We have invested in two layers of that cake.”

Jain has more than 30 years of experience in Indian capital markets and has led or co-led more than 25 private equity investments. He has been investing in Indian equities since the age of 13, starting with Gujarat Ambuja Cement.

Gaja is now pivoting deliberately towards AI and deeptech and evaluating intelligent manufacturing, defence tech, and quantum computing. It has quietly placed bets at opposite ends of India's AI stack through Fractal and Sarvam.