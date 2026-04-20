Growth for Jio Fin will remain robust in FY27: MD & CEO Hitesh Sethia

Equally important, as the strength of the Jio brand comes into play, more than 20 per cent of our customers are first-time investors, and 40 per cent are from beyond the top 30 cities. At this stage, we have taken a conscious decision to go digital-direct. All of this growth has been achieved without mutual fund distributors, as all our offerings so far have been direct plans — none are regular plans. This is reflected in our SEBI filings across the 13–14 products we have launched. Over time, we will evaluate all distribution channels. We have a robust pipeline— GIFT City initiatives are underway, with certain approvals already in place. We are progressing towards launching a GIFT City fund to enable Indians to invest in overseas markets. At this point, we see no need for any course correction in management. We will, however, continue to challenge the team and raise the bar, as we do across all businesses. There is no distinction like America, India, or BlackRock — we are fully aligned, and the local management team is empowered.