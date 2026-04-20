Growth for Jio Fin will remain robust in FY27: MD & CEO Hitesh Sethia
Jio Financial's NBFC arm bets on secured lending first, eyes unsecured segments later as it builds scale and strengthens its balance sheetSubrata PandaManojit Saha
Jio Financial's NBFC arm bets on secured lending first, eyes unsecured segments later as it builds scale and strengthens its balance sheetSubrata PandaManojit Saha
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 11:30 PM IST