Growth has to be achieved with hawkish eye on risk: South Indian Bank

Jose Kattoor , who retired from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2023 as an executive director, was appointed as the non-executive chairman of South Indian Bank (SIB), one of the oldest private-sector lenders in the country, in March this year. In an interview with Manojit Saha in Mumbai, he explains the rationale behind the appointment of a new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) — Mahesh Pai, who comes from Canara Bank, and will take charge from October 1. Edited excerpts.

SIB’s share price fell sharply after the announcement of its new CEO, who is coming from a public-sector bank (PSB). How do you see the market reaction?

The market moves based on its own sentiments. An institution cannot respond every time to what it thinks, and should look at internal strengths, opportunities and weaknesses.

What we can tell you is what we did. We have had two CEOs from the private sector since 2021, who did exceedingly well. As a result, all the metrics are near perfect today. We wanted someone to take from that base with continuity and growth.