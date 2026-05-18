Growth not an end in itself for Tata Steel: Narendran & Chatterjee

Narendran: We have created optionality, which was the first thing we wanted to achieve. Earlier, we had only Jamshedpur. Now we have Kalinganagar, Neelachal, and Meramandali. With the existing sites, we can scale up capacity to 45–50 million tonnes. We are also creating another option in Maharashtra.

But where do we see the value pool — upstream or downstream? The cost of iron ore is going up. The price at which we are having to bid for mines is 110–120 per cent of market rate. So iron ore, which used to be a huge advantage for making steel in India, is no longer as significant an advantage. We therefore want to strike the right balance between investing and being No. 1 in specific market segments rather than only chasing overall market share. We want to be more circumspect about where we deploy capital. It will be a mix of downstream and upstream investments, not just upstream.