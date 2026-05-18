Growth not an end in itself for Tata Steel: Narendran & Chatterjee

T V Narendran: We have guided that prices in India will be about ₹6,000 per tonne higher quarter-on-quarter. In the UK and the Netherlands, prices will be higher by about £80 and €80, respectively. But we should factor in that costs are going up, so not all of the price increases will flow through to the bottom line. Overall, Q1 should be better than Q4, but it will not be a smooth flow-through from prices to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda).
What is the near-term cost impact arising from the West Asia conflict?
Narendran: The impact is across multiple areas. For instance, we buy limestone from West Asia, but are now procuring it from elsewhere, which has increased costs. Freight rates and insurance costs have also gone up. We use a significant amount of propane in our downstream facilities, and propane costs have risen. Roughly, the increase in variable costs would be about 10 per cent.