HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar's salary jumps 67% to $18.1 million

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCLTech, saw his salary jump 67 per cent to $18.1 million in the previous financial year, compared with a year earlier, according to the company’s latest annual report.

Vijayakumar’s pay package included a base salary of $2.48 million, a performance-linked bonus of $2 million, a cash component of a long-term incentive of $3.94 million, $9.4 million in perquisite value of RSUs exercised and other benefits of $0.31 million. In comparison, in the previous year, his base salary was $1.96 million, performance-linked bonus was $1.73 million, RSUs were valued at $6.96 million and other benefits amounted to $0.20 million.

The latest package kept him as the highest-earning CEO among Indian IT services companies. Wipro CEO Srini Pallia’s total compensation dropped by 15.75 per cent to $5.29 million, while Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned Rs 82.6 crore in the previous year, compared with Rs 80.6 crore a year earlier. TCS CEO’s salary was up 6 per cent to Rs 28.1 crore. The steep hike in Vijayakumar’s salary comes at a time when executive compensation hikes have been muted this year, as IT services companies continue to battle a prolonged slowdown in revenue, hurt by macroeconomic uncertainties and investor concerns about a future likely to be upended by AI.