HDFC Bank appoints Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO for three years after RBI nod

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi, an ICICI Group veteran, as its managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) for three years, effective October 27, 2026.

The bank’s board, at a meeting on Thursday, approved Bagchi’s appointment as an additional director with effect from October 2 and as MD and CEO from October 27, subject to shareholders’ approval under the Companies Act, 2013. His remuneration and other terms will be as approved by the RBI.

Bagchi will succeed Shashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure ends at the close of business on October 26. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Bagchi is currently MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He has over three decades of experience across banking, capital markets, wealth management and insurance, and has been associated with the ICICI Group since 1992.

He served as executive director of ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2023, overseeing retail, business and rural banking, followed by wholesale banking. During his tenure, the bank’s retail mortgage portfolio crossed ₹2 trillion, making it the first private sector lender in India to achieve the milestone. He also held leadership roles across treasury, investment banking and digital financial services. Bagchi was earlier MD and CEO of ICICI Securities and served as chairman of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company until May 2023. He was also a director of ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company and ICICI Home Finance. At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which he has led since June 2023, annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,407 crore in FY25, crossing the ₹10,000 crore mark for the first time. Profit after tax increased nearly 40 per cent to ₹1,189 crore.

Last month, HDFC Bank’s board shortlisted two candidates and forwarded their names to the RBI for approval to head the bank. One was an internal candidate, widely understood to be Kaizad Bharucha, while Bagchi was the external candidate. The succession process gathered pace after Jagdishan informed the board that he would not seek reappointment when his second term ends in October. He took charge in October 2020, succeeding Aditya Puri, and was reappointed in 2023. Bagchi’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the lender, which has faced a series of governance-related developments since March. In March, then part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned, citing certain “happenings and practices” at the bank that were not in line with his values and ethics. A subsequent legal review commissioned by the bank found no basis for his allegations.

In September last year, the Dubai Financial Services Authority barred HDFC Bank’s Dubai International Financial Centre branch from onboarding new clients over alleged mis-selling of additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds to investors. More recently, an internal investigation found that around ₹45 crore paid to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as differential interest had been classified as marketing expenses. Following the review, the bank issued warning letters and imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh each on three senior executives, including Jagdishan, chief financial officer Srinivasa Vaidyanathan and Arvind Vohra, group head of retail assets. The action followed a review by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors into the bank’s arrangement with MSRDC to garner deposits in 2017 and 2021.