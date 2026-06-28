HDFC Bank may pick new chairman before deciding on CEO extension
MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's tenure ends this OctoberSubrata Panda Mumbai
MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's tenure ends this OctoberSubrata Panda Mumbai
The story so far
- 2020 October: Sashidhar Jagdishan takes over as HDFC Bank’s MD & CEO
- December: RBI bars bank from launching digital initiatives and issuing new credit cards
- after repeated service outages
- 2023 July: HDFC Ltd merged with HDFC Bank
- 2025 September: The Dubai Financial Services Authority prohibits HDFC Bank’s Dubai International Financial Centre branch from onboarding new clients
- 2026 March: Part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigns, stating certain practices within the bank are “not in congruence” with his values and ethics
- March: The bank dismisses 3 executives over alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse AT-1 bonds to NRI clients via its Dubai ops
- June: The bank discloses that an independent legal review found no evidence to substantiate Chakraborty’s allegations
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 10:47 PM IST