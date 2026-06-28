HDFC Bank may pick new chairman before deciding on CEO extension

HDFC Bank, having secured a clean chit from an external legal review of allegations made by its former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty while resigning this March, is prioritising the appointment of a regular chairman before its board can take up the tenure extension of its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan.

While the chairman’s appointment is likely in the next two weeks, the board should be able to take a decision on CEO reappointment by the end of July, according to sources aware of the development. Jagdishan was appointed MD & CEO in 2020 for three years, and had got a three-year extension in 2023 that ends this October.

Veteran banker Keki Mistry, an independent director on the bank’s board, had stepped in as interim part-time chairman after Chakraborty quit in March. Chakraborty had said that “certain happenings and practices within the bank were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics”.

HDFC Bank has been looking for a regular chairman for some time and had appointed a talent search firm but was unable to finalise a name till now. “The immediate priority is to appoint a regular part-time chairman,” said a source.