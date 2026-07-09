HDFC Ergo focused on profitable growth rather than market share: Ghosh

We believe the increase in grievances is largely due to the growing share of retail health insurance, which has historically generated the highest number of complaints. Complaint rates should be analysed segment-wise (motor, retail health, commercial lines and crop) rather than comparing the entire general insurance industry with life insurance. At the same time, we need to be extremely sensitive to customer grievances, as any lapse in service erodes trust in the industry. While the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and the government have taken multiple steps to improve customer experience and service, we, as an organisation, are proactively addressing these issues. This is reflected in our lower grievance and claims rejection rates.