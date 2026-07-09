HDFC Ergo focused on profitable growth rather than market share: Ghosh

We invest around 1.5-2 per cent of our topline in technology and follow a disciplined approach by deploying AI only where it creates measurable value, while maintaining a strong focus on profitability and sustainable return on equity (ROE).
We are building digital platforms, AI, machine learning (ML), robotic process automation, generative AI, and agentic AI to enhance customer experience, streamline underwriting, accelerate claims processing, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen fraud detection. While customers remain our strong focus, but we are also enabling our intermediaries to be digitally active. On this point, we have digitally enabled around 25,000 advisors through Google-powered microsites, launched the HERE app to engage customers beyond insurance, and is building AI-driven claims and fraud management platforms.