Hinduja group puts AI at the heart of its playbook, says Amit Saharia

Multinational conglomerate Hinduja group is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital technologies across its businesses as part of a broader effort to strengthen long-term competitiveness. Amit Saharia , group president — strategy, said AI is already unlocking new revenue streams within the group, which has interests ranging from automotive, insurance and finance to oil and healthcare. In an email exchange with Gulveen Aulakh, the executive said that AI adoption is delivering measurable results and creating new revenue opportunities. Edited excerpts:

How does Hinduja group plan to incorporate AI across its group companies and executive management in the immediate and medium term?

In the immediate term, the emphasis is on building stronger data foundations, expanding Cloud infrastructure, and deploying advanced analytics across key functions. Over the medium term, the group expects AI to play a larger role in enabling new digital capabilities, data-led services, and platform-driven business models.

Our AI strategy follows a dual approach: bottom-up adoption driven by each company’s specific business needs, and top-down alignment with group-level priorities. This ensures that AI-led transformation remains a core initiative across all entities.

The group has consistently treated technology as a strategic lever. We are now scaling this through AI, using it as a catalyst for new vectors of value creation.

In digital services, Hinduja Global Solutions has developed a portfolio of agentic AI offerings through its AgentX platform. These include Customer360 capabilities, workflow automation, voice biometrics, and generative AI-led conversational tools. The platform is expected to contribute more than 25 per cent of the company’s revenues by 2030.

In the insurance business, IndusInd General Insurance uses AI and machine learning (ML) to strengthen its marketing and customer acquisition strategies. These initiatives have improved cost efficiency by 15–20 per cent and increased conversion volumes by 20–25 per cent.

Hinduja Renewables Energy operates an AI-enabled network operations centre that continuously monitors asset performance and predicts potential equipment issues. This has helped reduce unplanned downtime by 15–25 per cent while improving overall plant performance.

Can you share examples of other areas where the group has achieved measurable results in AI deployment?

However, as digital platforms and AI-led solutions continue to grow, the organisational structure supporting them may evolve. If certain technology capabilities scale into independent platforms or services with broader market potential, the possibility of creating a dedicated entity could be explored.

For now, the group’s focus is on embedding AI capabilities within operating businesses so that technology adoption remains closely linked to business outcomes.

Would the group consider creating a separate entity to house its AI or technology projects?

In healthcare, AI-supported tools have reduced the time required to identify stroke lesions from about 45 minutes to nearly five minutes. At PD Hinduja Hospital, other applications have shortened patient discharge times and accelerated the reading of 3D mammography images to around 3.8 seconds, while also lowering radiation exposure.

What is the group’s appetite for large acquisitions going forward?

We are adopting a balanced approach to growth driven by both organic and inorganic opportunities. Within inorganic growth, the focus is on taking strategic bets in core sectors such as automotive, financial services, lubricant and specialty chemical, energy, and digital.

The group is also exploring opportunistic bets in potential new growth vectors that could unlock value in the years ahead.

How will the shift towards AI, technology, and Cloud change the group’s overall outlook?