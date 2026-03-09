Hinduja group puts AI at the heart of its playbook, says Amit Saharia

What is the group’s appetite for large acquisitions going forward?
We are adopting a balanced approach to growth driven by both organic and inorganic opportunities. Within inorganic growth, the focus is on taking strategic bets in core sectors such as automotive, financial services, lubricant and specialty chemical, energy, and digital.
The group is also exploring opportunistic bets in potential new growth vectors that could unlock value in the years ahead.
How will the shift towards AI, technology, and Cloud change the group’s overall outlook?
We view AI through three lenses. First, as a user, drive process efficiency, streamline decision-making, and strengthen cost management. Second, as a provider, to build digital-led businesses and unlock new revenue streams. Third, as an ecosystem enabler to create end-to-end platforms with partners across the value chain.