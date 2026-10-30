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Hinduja Housing Finance names Vivek Kannan as CEO, succeeds Sachin Pillai

Kannan, who joined the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2020, succeeds Sachin Pillai, who stepped down as Managing Director of the housing finance company on October 29

Vivek Kannan
Kannan with over two decades of experience in the financial services sector will focus on strengthening the company's market presence and driving sustainable growth | Image: LinkedIn
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
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Hinduja Housing Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Vivek Kannan as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kannan, who joined the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2020, succeeds Sachin Pillai, who stepped down as Managing Director of the housing finance company on October 29.

Pillai will continue on the company's board as a non-executive director.

Kannan with over two decades of experience in the financial services sector will focus on strengthening the company's market presence and driving sustainable growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Housing Finance said, under his leadership, the company will continue to strengthen its capabilities and deliver long-term value to its customers and stakeholders.

Hinduja Housing Finance is a subsidiary of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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