Hinduja Housing Finance names Vivek Kannan as CEO, succeeds Sachin Pillai

Hinduja Housing Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Vivek Kannan as its Chief Executive Officer.

Kannan, who joined the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2020, succeeds Sachin Pillai, who stepped down as Managing Director of the housing finance company on October 29.

Pillai will continue on the company's board as a non-executive director.

Kannan with over two decades of experience in the financial services sector will focus on strengthening the company's market presence and driving sustainable growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Housing Finance said, under his leadership, the company will continue to strengthen its capabilities and deliver long-term value to its customers and stakeholders.