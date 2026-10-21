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Volumes should continue to grow even if prices soften: Hindustan Zinc CEO

Company plans to double capacity to 2.1 million tonnes in 3-4 years, with expansion and rare-earth exploration underway

Chief executive Amarendu Prakash
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Amarendu Prakash,Chief executive Officer, Hindustan Zinc
Saket Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 11:12 PM IST
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The world’s largest integrated zinc producer Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, aims to raise the share of value-added products in its portfolio to 42 per cent from 22 per cent now.
 
Chief executive Amarendu Prakash, in an interaction with Saket Kumar, said two more rare earth blocks owned by the company are set to enter the exploration phase in the second half of the year. Edited excerpts:
 
How much of the company’s profitability growth came from higher zinc and silver prices, and how much from increased production and lower costs?
 
It is a combination of both, and the market has also been supportive. Refined metal production grew 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while silver production was 10 per cent, higher than last year. These volume increases contributed to performance. The cost of production also declined, supported by by-product sales and the company’s own efforts.
 
Cost of production was down 29 per cent Y-o-Y. It is a combination of higher volumes and lower costs, and this was our best-ever quarter for volumes.
 
If metal prices soften, is Hindustan Zinc confident of maintaining its profitability in the coming quarters?
 
We are on a growth trajectory. Refined metal volumes grew and should continue to increase quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) , although I would not expect a sudden jump each quarter.
 
Even if prices soften, volumes should continue to grow, and costs should remain under control. We are increasing the use of renewable power, which is cheaper for us. Its share should increase to 35 per cent in our mix from the current 29 per cent.
 
How have geopolitical tensions affected input costs?
 
Geopolitical issues have added around $50 to costs due to high prices of diesel, light diesel oil and other petroleum products. We believe costs could be reduced by around $50–80. We are not facing any supply-chain problems and remain on track. We made structural improvements to ensure a consistent supply of materials and power. We have both renewable power and a thermal power plant, with redundancy in the system: If thermal power cannot meet the requirements, we have headroom from renewable power, and vice versa. We have no supply-chain issues.
 
What are Hindustan Zinc’s capacity expansion plans in India?
 
Currently, Hindustan Zinc has capacity of 1.1 million tonnes and plans to increase it to 2.1 million tonnes over the next three to four years. We have a growth programme: The 250,000-tonne smelter project is under way and is expected to come on stream in FY28.That will provide a step-up to production.Another 750,000 tonnes is at the conceptual-design stage and should go to the board for approval soon. The new plants will be at existing locations, within our boundary zones.
 
What role will value-added products play in Hindustan Zinc’s expansion plans?
 
Absolutely. Increasing volumes by around 90 per cent, from 1.1 million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes means we need to capture more of the market, as the market itself is not growing at that pace.Value-added zinc and lead alloy products will, therefore, be an important part of our plans.
 
Value-added products currently account for 22 per cent of the basket. Going forward, that share will rise to 42 per cent and increase our market share.
 
What is your outlook for FY27 on costs, production and profitability? 
On costs, we have guided for $825–850 per tonne, down from our earlier guidance of $975–1,000. We expect a reduction of at least $150 per tonne when averaged over time. 
Production will increase in the second half. Manufacturing units were shut down during the first half, so second-half production should be higher than first-half production. 
Profitability will depend on costs and volumes. Costs should remain broadly under control at around the same level, while volumes are expected to increase by 2-5 per cent.
 
The company has received a letter of intent for a rare-earth element block in Karnataka. When do you expect to establish its commercial potential, and how will you assess the investment required?
 
Of the four blocks we currently have, two are already under exploration. We expect two more to move into execution in the second half of the year, and we will soon finalise contracts for them. It typically takes two to three years to understand the potential, the plant requirements and the scale of the opportunity.
  
   

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Topics :Hindustan Zincmarket capitalisationMarket Interviews

First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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