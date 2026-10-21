Volumes should continue to grow even if prices soften: Hindustan Zinc CEO

Currently, Hindustan Zinc has capacity of 1.1 million tonnes and plans to increase it to 2.1 million tonnes over the next three to four years. We have a growth programme: The 250,000-tonne smelter project is under way and is expected to come on stream in FY28.That will provide a step-up to production.Another 750,000 tonnes is at the conceptual-design stage and should go to the board for approval soon. The new plants will be at existing locations, within our boundary zones.