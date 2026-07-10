Honda 2W recalibrating EV strategy: President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani

Otani said the EV business is different from the internal combustion engine (ICE) business. In the ICE segment, customers have many years of experience and expect to use their vehicles for 10 years or more. “They also expect the vehicle to retain its value, even after five years,” he said. “In the EV business, however, battery technology is still evolving, and customers are still trying to understand how battery life and long-term value will develop. As a result, some customers continue to compare EVs with ICE vehicles in terms of asset value,” he added.