If war ends soon, most emerging mkts in APAC can absorb blow: Louis Kujis

The United States-Israel war on Iran and the latter’s counter offensive has a led to a sharp rise in crude oil and natural gas prices. Besides, many countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) are scrambling to secure energy supplies to keep their economies running. S&P Global chief economist for APAC Louis Kujis discusses the economic impact of the “energy shock” on various economies in the region in a conversation with Krishna Kant. Edited excerpts:

How will the war and the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz impact economies in APAC?

We cover 13 economies in the APAC region out of which only three are net energy exporters – Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia. The rest of the economies, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, The Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore, are energy importers and often by a big margin. Any disruption in energy supplies or a sharp rise in crude oil prices due to the ongoing war in West Asia will have some economic impact on energy-importing countries.

India’s net energy imports are around 5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). A 40 per cent rise in crude oil price means additional current account deficit worth 2 per cent of GDP. Thailand is even more vulnerable with net energy exports at nearly 7 per cent of its GDP. This raises the risk factor for emerging market economies. The immediate question for many countries in the region is not even about the level of oil price but their ability to secure enough energy supplies to maintain their economic activities. Can we expect any downward revision in the growth forecast for APAC countries, including India?

We will surely see some downward revision in the growth forecast for energy-importing countries in the region. We are currently in the middle of the forecasting season and the exact quantum of revision will depend on the duration and the intensity of the war. At S&P Global Ratings, we have something like a base case for how long we think this conflict in its intense phase will last. But that's almost more of an assumption than a forecast. We will also adjust inflation forecast for these countries and look at its impact on current accounts of these countries.

The crisis will also play through fiscal deficit as governments in most Asian countries may be forced to absorb some of the rise in energy prices. The other channel to look at will be the banking sector and the impact of higher energy prices on corporate margins, profits and the overall corporate finance. Higher energy cost raises companies’ cost of production and any potential disruption in supplies could hamper their ability to maintain their current pace of production. All these have some impact on economic growth, going forward. How do you see these three macroeconomic variables playing out for economies in the region?

Most of the major economies in the region — with the exception of Japan — fall in the emerging market (EM) bucket and when investors look at the prospects for EMs, they are obsessed about current account deficits. If the deficit gets too big, then that increases risks leading to currency depreciation that adds to the risk factor. Then, there is the risk of EMs slipping into balance of payments (BoP) problem during a crisis like this. Current account deficit is less of an issue for advanced economies such as Japan or even South Korea, which though classified as EM, has a sophisticated manufacturing sector and runs a large trade surplus. However, despite this, we witnessed sharp fall in the Korean Stock Exchange immediately after the war started.

Most EMs in Asia have pretty comfortable current account balance to begin with. India, for example, was not running large current account deficit prior to the conflict. This provides the country with a cushion to absorb the blow if the conflict ends within weeks. How do you assess the market reaction to the crisis? There is a sense of complacency in the financial markets to the “energy shock.” This may be because we have not seen anything like this in more than a generation. Financial markets are used to short regional conflicts that have no meaningful impact on global supply chain for key inputs such as energy.

However, a potentially-higher inflation from the current crisis could become an issue for markets as it will affect the central banks’ monetary policy. Even if major central banks do not raise interest rates to cool inflation from higher energy prices, they will be less inclined to cut. And, that is especially true for economies like India where the central bank looks at headline inflation rather than core inflation. How do you expect the energy crisis to affect consumer demand and private sector investment in the region? In this part of the world, domestic economies are actually growing quite significantly. It's very much true for India, but it's also true for other EMs and even for countries like Australia.

The consumption story is probably not where we would look for large adjustments in the forecast. There could be some knock-off effect on corporate investments. Longer the conflict drags on, larger will be its impact. It doesn't help that the crisis coincided with the US tariffs. However, according to the latest data, investment in most Asian economies – both private and public – was actually was quite robust. India is a big recipient of workers’ remittances from West Asia. How much of that is under threat from this conflict? To what extent the remittances will be affected depends on the specifics of this war. It's mainly the rich expats who have returned to their home countries.