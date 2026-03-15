IISc incubator to up funding for truly deep-tech startups: C S Murali

Geopolitics has sharpened the strategic case. Murali noted that countries are no longer willing to share critical technology freely. “It is now essential to have Indian companies building technology from the ground up — reducing dependence in areas like semiconductors, GPS, and health care,” he said. “To give one example: turbines. A few years ago, it surprised many that not a single aircraft turbine was built in India — whether small turbines for drones or larger ones for other applications. Today, in our portfolio, we have at least two companies building turbines.”