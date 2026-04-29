'Increasing policy sales in FY27 a focus area for SBI Life Insurance'

For the last two years, we have been trying to have a more balanced product mix by aggressively going ahead with non-Ulip policies. During the year, we have grown Ulip portfolio by 6 per cent, but the growth in other segments is higher than that, resulting in overall growth of 13 per cent. During the year, our Ulip mix has come down from 70 to 66 per cent. Going forward, we continue to guide our sales forces in the same manner. We are aiming for it be around 63 per cent in the current financial year.