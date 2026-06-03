India becoming global template for AI at scale, says Puneet Chandok

India has become one of Microsoft's largest and fastest enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) rollout markets globally. The country’s three largest IT services players, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro have each scaled Microsoft 365 Copilot to 100,000 employees. This brings the combined licence commitment to 300,000 seats within six months. Puneet Chandok , president, Microsoft India and South Asia, in an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, spoke about agentic AI adoption, the largest data centre deployment, and the India market. Edited excerpts:

With 300,000 employees using Microsoft 365 Copilot in India, what does this mean for enterprise AI adoption?

If you look at usage statistics, Infosys has 91 per cent usage, TCS has 86 per cent daily usage, and Wipro has built 29,000 citizen agents, where employees are building agents that are transforming processes.

Second, this is proof of enterprise AI at scale. We are way past experimentation and pilots and have moved into large-scale, sustained deployments.

For me, this means three things.First, Copilot is getting embedded in how Indian IT services delivers to the world. It is becoming the connective tissue or the user interface for AI in Indian IT services, which is very exciting.

Copilot is now becoming the connective layer across more than 300,000 engineers and associates at Infosys, TCS and Wipro.

Third, India is leading the pack. India is becoming the global template for doing AI at scale. We have the path from pilots to production.

How does this compare with global markets? Do you think adoption will now become smoother?

It has only been two years. It is amazing how impatient we become with technology.