'India began drug discovery before China, but China has moved years ahead'

The shift was known well before 2005. India signed the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) in 1995, so companies had time to prepare for it. Some companies moved into original research. Dr Reddy’s was the first off the block. We demonstrated that possibility in 1996-97 when we licensed a molecule to Novo Nordisk. Other companies — Glenmark, Wockhardt, Lupin, Torrent and Zydus, among others — also entered discovery research. But the policy ecosystem did not develop sufficiently to support that ambition.