India breaks into the top 15 markets for Mercedes-Benz, says Mathias Geisen

Geisen: We continuously review investment opportunities. That is one of the reasons we are here with multiple board members—to assess the overall situation.We have already invested significantly in India. In fact, India is our second-largest research and development hub outside Germany. We remain committed to the market and will continue investing wherever there is a sound business case.

Geisen: There is no single market that can compensate for China. Last year, we sold more than 100,000 fewer vehicles in China than the year before. No individual market can replace that volume. Our strategy is therefore based on our global footprint. Europe is performing strongly. The United States offers significant potential. India and several other markets also have strong growth prospects. We need to unlock growth across all these markets rather than rely on any one country.