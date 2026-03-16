India can emerge as strategic hub for unmanned systems: GAGC chief exec

We announced last year that General Atomics will bring Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) capability to the MQ-9B platform. We are teaming up with Saab and flight tests will begin later this year.

Adding AEW capability enables persistent air surveillance and brings airborne early warning to areas where it does not currently exist or is unaffordable, such as for naval operations at sea. Our AEW solution will provide sensing to defend against tactical air munitions, guided missiles, drones, fighter and bomber aircraft. The operational availability of our aircraft is among the highest of any military platform, and as an unmanned system, air crew is not placed in harm’s way.