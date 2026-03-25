India can test AI at scale, be gateway to Global South: Rangaswami

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the global technology industry, M R Rangaswami , a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor who cofounded the Sand Hill group and chairs Indiaspora — a global network of influential leaders of Indian origin — sees a dual opportunity for India: deploying AI at scale across its billion-plus population and serving as a launchpad for the Global South. Speaking with Peerzada Abrar on the sidelines of the Indiaspora Global AI Summit in Bengaluru, Rangaswami discusses how the Indian diaspora has grown into leadership and venture capital, why AI will disrupt every profession, and what India must do to convert its structural advantages into globally competitive technology. Edited excerpts:

And with every step of the way, the Indian community is getting more and more involved at the higher echelons. When we first came, we came to design chips. Then it was like you worked on PCs and stuff. But we grew up the stack literally, both metaphorically and in reality.

I live in San Francisco. I've been in Silicon Valley for four decades. When I went there, there were 10,000 Indians. Fast forward now 40-plus years, 500,000 Indians in Silicon Valley. I've seen every technology cycle — from minicomputer, PC, cloud, everything to AI.

The Indian diaspora has been disproportionately influential in the global tech industry. With AI now the defining technology of our era, is the diaspora playing the same outsized role?

At the same time, there was a different set of people who started companies and became successful founders. Then when you become a successful founder, the virtuous thing is to invest in other startups, because you believe in them as an entrepreneur. Then those kind of people either quit or exited their companies and became investors and venture capitalists.

There's a stack for computers. There's a stack in management. And you can see Indians growing as the technology changed — growing up in the management level to where people like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai became chief executive officers (CEOs) of companies.

I think India has both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge — it is going to disrupt jobs. I don't want to sugarcoat it. There will be a lot of disruption in the job sector.

There's a concern that AI will widen inequality — within countries and between them. How do you reconcile AI's economic promise with that risk?

So, I would say now, if you look at the US ecosystem, we are punching way above our weight, right? Because we have 1.5 per cent of the population. If you look at tech companies, it's certainly more than double digits in terms of employees. You look at money invested — we're not 1.5 per cent, we have much more than that. That's the Silicon Valley story.

In practical terms, what does diaspora influence in AI look like — policy, capital, or something else?

We need to make people perennial learners. And that is really the message of AI — learn new skills, be prepared to retrain yourself all the time. Because even a doctor is not defensible anymore. In five years, maybe there will be an AI doctor. So, even a doctor has to be prepared to learn new skills.

But the hope is there will also be a lot of job creation. This is where education can play a key role. Our education system is outdated, both at the high school and college levels.

Something else. The vice president at OpenAI is a member of Indiaspora, vice president at Meta is in Indiaspora, and so on. A lot of our members have the talent and the skills. So, that's why AI is important for us.

The mission of Indiaspora is to educate people on AI. It's not a policy role. It's not US-centric. Basically, we want to educate India and the diaspora on what is happening in AI. That's our goal.

What's the one thing you wish Indian-origin leaders in AI would do more of?