India can test AI at scale, be gateway to Global South: Rangaswami

What role is Indiaspora playing in that transformation?
I started this 14 years ago as a nonprofit. We wanted to get a collective, inclusive community. So, it's not just tech VCs and CEOs, but doctors, lawyers, academics, authors, and artists — they're all part of our community. We do work around climate. We do work around health care. So, it's a very broad-based community, but very philanthropically driven.
During Covid, our community raised $15 million for relief in India and $1 million for food banks in the US.
Three years ago, we were invited by the Indian government to be the G20 India diaspora organisation. So, we did one in Delhi, where we brought 300 leaders from 26 countries. Last year, we did that in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — we had 500 people from 34 countries. And we did an AI summit there as well.