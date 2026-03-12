India has an opportunity to leapfrog on AI: Razorpay's Shashank Kumar

Pricing is on a tokenisation basis. For smaller tasks it is practically free. For more complex tasks there will be pricing commensurate with the tokens being spent or the intelligence being used.
With Agent Studio we will build and launch a bunch of agents. But we also expect others to write and launch agents on the studio which we can then drive usage for.
For example, reconciliation. People spend hours reconciling payments manually. Now the system can figure out how to reconcile automatically and just flag the ones that are still outstanding. Similarly, managing disputes requires collecting evidence from multiple systems and submitting it manually. The agent can go to different systems, figure out the right information, bring that back, and submit it on the dashboard.