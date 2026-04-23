India mirrors China's growth potential of 25 years ago: Hans De Cuyper

Following the Indian government allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector, several foreign insurers are eyeing India with strong interest. However, Hans De Cuyper, global chief executive officer of Ageas Group, believes valuation multiples in the Indian market are currently very high, and opportunities to acquire stakes from existing promoters are limited. In conversation with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda, he said he sees similar potential in India’s insurance market today as he saw in China two decades ago. He added that he would like Ageas Federal Life Insurance, the group’s joint venture (JV) with Federal Bank, to break into the top 10 over the next few years, and that he would be open to increasing the stake if the partner shows interest. Edited excerpts: